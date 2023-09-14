Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Buhari may have taken wrong decisions but no one can question his intentions when those decisions were taken – Garba Shehu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has said that even though former President Muhammadu Buhari may have made a number of wrong decisions in office, his intentions when making those decisions can never be faulted.

In a post titled ‘100 days After Buhari’ which he shared on his X handle, Shehu said there was no single sector in the country that the former president did not touch. According to him, the Buhari administration in its eight years in office took hundreds of “major” decisions compared to previous governments who took four to five decisions in four years and “rushed to the public square to celebrate themselves.”

In the eight years he led the country, Muhammadu Buhari had taken many decisions and as is human, one or two may have been wrong. But no one, not even critics, can question his intentions when those decisions were taken. Looking at the records he left, the Buhari government has taken hundreds of major decisions in the eight years it was in office, and yet you hear nothing but criticism upon criticism.”

Shehu said the former President had hoped that the removal of subsidy on petrol would deter people from paying him visits in his Daura country home. He expressed surprise that despite leaving office over 100 days ago, the visits have not abated, with the former president’s handlers left with no other option but to draw up “a weekly program” as was done for him “while he was in the Villa”.

“The other day, he was musing the decision to remove fuel subsidy by the Tinubu administration, saying he had hoped that it would lessen the pressure on him by constraining the large number of people who pick up their transport and head to Daura to see him from all parts of the country. But that he had noted that instead of them coming one by one, his friends, including the poor and the marginalized now group themselves, share costs to hire buses to come to see and talk to him. So while it is the case that some in the country were happy that he was no longer in office, there are some, even more that continue to cherish and admire him.”

He went on to say that he believes that history will be kind to the former President. The former aide added that he “thinks” history would be fair to Buhari..(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu and affirms LP candidate winner of House of Reps seat in Delta
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu and affirms LP candidate winner of House of Reps seat in Delta

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 14,2023. The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has...

Naira Marley’s house set on fire following Mohbad’s death

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira Marley, has been in the...

“my family is my centre,anywhere they are is my happy place” – Adekunle Gold

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has stated...

Trial of OBIdient Supporter, Obiajulu Uja, ‘Halted’ Over Absence of Prosectors, Defendant’s Counsel

Naija247news, New York -
The trial of Obiajulu Uja at the Zuba Magistrate...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu and affirms LP candidate winner of House of Reps seat in Delta

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 14,2023. The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has...

Naira Marley’s house set on fire following Mohbad’s death

Entertainment 0
September 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira Marley, has been in the...

“my family is my centre,anywhere they are is my happy place” – Adekunle Gold

Entertainment 0
September 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has stated...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights