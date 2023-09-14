Menu
Blue Line: Lagos Assembly Summons LAMATA Over Non-Use Of Yoruba Language In Train Announcements

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Lagos State House Assembly, on Tuesday, asked the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to appear before it over its refusal to add Yoruba to languages it uses for announcements and instructions in its train service.

Noting the importance of Yoruba language for passing information to passengers on the trains, the House stated that it would help some of them, especially new users, easily understand what to do.

The House further noted that since 2017 when the bill on compulsory teaching of Yoruba Language in schools was passed, the state had made conscious efforts to encourage the use of the language in public places adding that this should be sustained.

It, therefore, invited LAMATA to appear and explain the reasons behind its refusal to adopt the use of the language.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flagged off commercial operations of the Blue Line rail on September 4.

For the first four weeks, the trains will run only twelve trips with the locomotive system. And after one month, LAMATA will commence electric-powered train operation with 76 trips, with an estimated passengers between 150,000 or 175,000, from 5.30am to 11pm on a daily basis.

