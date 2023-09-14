Menu
Being faithfully married to one woman is very hard' – RMD

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

‘Being faithful in marriage is very hard’ – RMD
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), has admitted that it is “very hard” for entertainers to be faithful in marriage.

He said married male celebrities are often targeted by desperate ladies who aim to lure them into infidelity.

The 62-year-old thespian stated this in the latest episode of the Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast, hosted by comedian Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface

Mofe-Damijo said, “It’s very hard for entertainers to be faithful in marriage because of the line of work that we are in. Every one of us is married, we are the target. Look at how women are, how can you escape it? Women are like Delilah, they are like Jezebel, they prepare… The only way the enemy can perpetrate their real intention is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority in any home. Then shut it down. It’s like shooting a General on the battlefield. You drop him and then the battalion scatter. Their mission is to take down the head of the family.

“So, it’s very difficult [to be faithful]. You have to get to the point where your wife understands what she is up against as well. Because if your wife is not up to speed on what she is up against, then you would be left open.”

RMD is married to television personality Jumobi Adegbesan. The couple got married after he lost his first wife, talk show host May Ellen ‘MEE’ Mofe-Damijo in 1996.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

