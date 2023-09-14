Bala Ngilari Denies Ever Having N1 Billion in His Account During Adamawa Governorship

September 13, 2023 – Former Adamawa State Governor, Bala Ngilari, has once again clarified that he never had close to a billion naira in his bank account during his tenure as governor.

Ngilari reiterated this statement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. He responded to a previous interview where he humorously claimed he would faint if he ever saw one billion naira in his account. Ngilari stated, “This can be verified, my account can be checked, eight years back – there was no time I ever had a credit balance of a billion naira within my account.”

Despite having opportunities to amass such wealth, Ngilari attributed his financial integrity to the ethical principles ingrained in him through his legal career. He explained, “That is not to say that I didn’t have opportunities that I would have made that kind of money when I was governor. That is not the path I chose for myself, and mind you, I am a legal practitioner – I have been practicing law for a considerable time.”

Ngilari clarified that his earlier statement was intended as a joke that was taken too seriously. He also mentioned his forgiveness towards those involved in his conviction on corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He expressed his commitment to inspire the younger generation through his upcoming autobiography and chose not to delve further into the matter.

In 2017, Ngilari was convicted of corruption, involving N167 million, and sentenced to prison shortly after leaving office as governor. The EFCC charged him with violating procurement laws related to a contract awarded to El-Yadi Motors Limited for the supply of 25 operational vehicles (Toyota Corolla). He was initially sentenced to five years in prison but was later acquitted by the Court of Appeal in Yola, Adamawa state capital.