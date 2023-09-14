Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

APC Membership Reduced From 41m To 8m – Ganduje Laments

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

APC Plans Digital Transformation of Membership Register and Launches Research Institute

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled its intentions to modernize its membership register through electronic registration and has simultaneously inaugurated the National Institute of Progressives Studies. These announcements were made during a meeting with the party’s NEC members in Abuja by the party’s chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje emphasized that the primary objective of implementing electronic registration is to establish an accurate count of party members. He explained, “Another step that we have taken is that we are reviewing our registration electronically now. The work has already started, so you should be ready that all our members will be electronically registered so that we have an exact number physically.”

The National Chairman expressed concern about the significant reduction in the number of registered party members following the 2023 presidential election. He stated, “If you will recall, we had a number of 41 million members, while after the presidential election we had 8 million, what happened to the rest? So, we need to be digital and ensure that we are working with the correct data.”

In addition to this digital transformation, the party has introduced the National Institute of Progressives Studies. This institution aims to assist Nigerians in shaping their behavioral patterns in alignment with democratic and progressive ideals.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Orders Swift Settlement of Insurance Claims for Fallen Soldiers’ Families
Next article
Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’ sacking of its lawmakers
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Accuses Tribunal of Electoral Theft in Simon Lalong’s Case

Naija247news, New York -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has...

Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’ sacking of its lawmakers

Naija247news, New York -
Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’...

Tinubu Orders Swift Settlement of Insurance Claims for Fallen Soldiers’ Families

Naija247news, New York -
President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the...

REVEALED: The Cause of Mohbad’s Untimely Death

Naija247news, New York -
The cause behind the untimely demise of the well-known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP Accuses Tribunal of Electoral Theft in Simon Lalong’s Case

Political parties 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has...

Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’ sacking of its lawmakers

Political parties 0
Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’...

Tinubu Orders Swift Settlement of Insurance Claims for Fallen Soldiers’ Families

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights