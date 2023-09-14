APC Membership Reduced From 41m To 8m – Ganduje Laments

APC Plans Digital Transformation of Membership Register and Launches Research Institute

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled its intentions to modernize its membership register through electronic registration and has simultaneously inaugurated the National Institute of Progressives Studies. These announcements were made during a meeting with the party’s NEC members in Abuja by the party’s chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje emphasized that the primary objective of implementing electronic registration is to establish an accurate count of party members. He explained, “Another step that we have taken is that we are reviewing our registration electronically now. The work has already started, so you should be ready that all our members will be electronically registered so that we have an exact number physically.”

The National Chairman expressed concern about the significant reduction in the number of registered party members following the 2023 presidential election. He stated, “If you will recall, we had a number of 41 million members, while after the presidential election we had 8 million, what happened to the rest? So, we need to be digital and ensure that we are working with the correct data.”

In addition to this digital transformation, the party has introduced the National Institute of Progressives Studies. This institution aims to assist Nigerians in shaping their behavioral patterns in alignment with democratic and progressive ideals.