“12 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Apprehended with Cash and Fuel in Yobe”

In the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully arrested 12 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State. Alongside these arrests, the troops also made significant recoveries, including a substantial sum of cash and fuel.

According to Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, these operations took place between September 4 and 8, 2023, across various locations in Borno and Yobe States. Here is a breakdown of the operations and recoveries:

1. **Arrest of Suspected Terrorist Logistics Suppliers/Collaborators:**

– During these operations, troops apprehended 12 BH/ISWAP terrorists logistics suppliers and collaborators.

– Recovered items included four AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three locally made guns, 10 magazines, three vehicles carrying food items, one mobile phone, 50 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), as well as ₦3,186,000.00 in cash.

2. **Ambush on Suspected BH/ISWAP Terrorists:**

– On September 5, 2023, troops ambushed BH/ISWAP terrorists at a checkpoint in Konduga LGA of Borno State.

– During the firefight, troops neutralized 12 terrorists, while others fled.

– Recovered items included five AK-47 rifles, two locally fabricated rifles, two dane guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, five rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, four motorcycles, and three cutlasses.

3. **Attack on Troops by Suspected BHT/ISWAP:**

– On September 6, 2023, suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists attacked troops in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State.

– In the ensuing battle, troops neutralized seven terrorists, and others escaped.

– Recovered items included 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo, and 42 empty cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo.

4. **Troops’ Attack on BH/ISWAP Terrorist Enclaves:**

– On September 7, 2023, troops conducted an offensive operation against terrorist enclaves in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

– In this operation, troops neutralized 25 BH/ISWAP terrorists.

– Recovered items included eight AK-47 rifles, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, one Beretta pistol, 13 rounds of 9 mm ammo, two magazines, one dane gun, four mobile phones, and two motorcycles.

In total, the troops recovered 17 AK-47 rifles, 3 locally fabricated rifles, 3 locally made guns, one Beretta pistol, 3 dane guns, 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo, and 42 empty cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo. Additionally, 12 magazines, 50 jerrycans of PMS, 3 vehicles, 5 mobile phones, 6 motorcycles, 3 cutlasses, and a sum of ₦3,186,000.00 were recovered. Furthermore, 44 terrorists were neutralized, 21 arrested, and 4 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

This operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian armed forces in their fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country. The recovered weapons and the capture of suspected terrorists will undoubtedly contribute to the enhancement of security in the region.