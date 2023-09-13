“You all made me a widow at 24 – Mohbad wife mourns him

September 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The wife of late singer, Mohbad, has taken to social media to mourn him.

Mohbad wife Wunmi , via her Instagram page, recounted how they dated for 10 years before they welcomed their son, Liam. She said Mohbad was a good partner to her and that when she was pregnant with their son, he gave her everything she needed.

She also disclosed that her late husband struggled until he died. She claimed he was threatened and being made to look like a junkie. She said Mohbad was so worried for her and their son that he began plans for them to relocate abroad.

Naija247news earlier reported that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12. He was 27 years old.(www.naija247news.com).