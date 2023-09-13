Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Truck driver charged with stealing N4.4m goods from Nestle

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, Sept. 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 33-year-old truck driver, Idris Bashir, for allegedly forging Nestle Nigeria’s waybill and stealing the company’s goods worth N4.4 million.

Bashir, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences at Agbara near Lagos on April 19 and June 19.

According to Ikhayere, the defendant forged a Nestle waybill and a refusal form purportedly issued by a customer.

She said that the defendant, through the refusal form stolel Nestle’s goods worth N4.4 million.

Ikhayere said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 361 (3) and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties who must provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Arms dealer and robber arrested,four kidnapped victims rescued in Delta
Next article
Motor Boy Falls to his Death From Moving Truck In Lagos
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

SANWO-OLU SWEARS IN 37 COMMISSIONERS, SPECIAL ADVISERS

Naija247news, New York -
•Says no bickering between executive, legislature Lagos State Governor, Mr...

The Global Race to Regulate AI

Naija247news, New York -
Somewhere between hype and fear about artificial intelligence, there...

Nigerian Tonye Solomon breaks Guinness World Records

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Tonye Solomon has set a...

42 bidders win gas flare commercialisation licences – NUPRC

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Sept. 13, 2023. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

SANWO-OLU SWEARS IN 37 COMMISSIONERS, SPECIAL ADVISERS

Political parties 0
•Says no bickering between executive, legislature Lagos State Governor, Mr...

The Global Race to Regulate AI

Science 0
Somewhere between hype and fear about artificial intelligence, there...

Nigerian Tonye Solomon breaks Guinness World Records

Entertainment 0
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Tonye Solomon has set a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights