Truck driver charged with stealing N4.4m goods from Nestle

Ikeja, Sept. 13, 2023.

The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 33-year-old truck driver, Idris Bashir, for allegedly forging Nestle Nigeria’s waybill and stealing the company’s goods worth N4.4 million.

Bashir, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences at Agbara near Lagos on April 19 and June 19.

According to Ikhayere, the defendant forged a Nestle waybill and a refusal form purportedly issued by a customer.

She said that the defendant, through the refusal form stolel Nestle’s goods worth N4.4 million.

Ikhayere said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 361 (3) and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties who must provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)