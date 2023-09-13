Tinubu Should Admit Electoral Process is Flawed – Osinbajo’s Aide, Laolu Akande

Sept 13,2023.

A former senior special adviser to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has spoken about the 2023 presidential election.

Laolu Akande said President Bola Tinubu should openly admit that the country’s electoral process requires fixing and that it was flawed.

Recall that late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua once admitted that the process that brought him to office was flawed.

Speaking to Naija247News Akande noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did promise Nigerians that the results of the 2023 election would be on the IREV.

He noted INEC has been able to explain to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, justices that “Look, we are not compelled by the law to transmit the results” because it was only a promise and not a law.

He noted that while INEC still has to try and rebuild trust, the President should come out to condemn the poor job done by the electoral umpire.

“The President himself, at the end of the day, ought to also come out, just like President Yar’Adua did, to say, “Look, I understand that we have to fix the electoral process, and I think a lot of what we should do at the end of the day is to come back and look at the reforms.”(www.naija247news.com)