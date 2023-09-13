Stock market sheds N294bn as All Share Index decline by 0.80%

September 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian equities market as the All Share Index declined further by 0.80% to close at 66,760.20 points against the previous close of 67,296.18 points on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation closed at N36.538 trillion, down by 0.80% from N36.832 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume at end of Tuesday’s session grew by 24.11% to 645.5 million units while the traded stocks valued at N11 billion in 10,554 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 16 stocks gained against 45 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CHELLARAM and CWG with 10.00% growth, led the gainers to close at N3.19 and N6.93 from the previous close of N2.90 and N6.30 respectively.

VITAFOAM and OANDO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.78% and 9.47% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Regency Alliance and ETRANZACT shed 10.00% each of their share prices ahead of NASCON, Dangote Sugar and Unity Bank which dropped in share value by 9.96%, 9.96% and 9.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 75.8 million units of its shares in 738 deals, valued at about N1 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 87.8 million units of its shares in 694 deals, valued at about N491.7 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 69 million units of its shares in 916 deals, valued at about N1 billion.(www.naija247news.com).