Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Pregnant woman commits suicide in hospital bathroom in South Africa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 25-year-old woman identified as Refilwe Thamae, hanged herself with her scarf in a bathroom at Kopanong District Hospital in Vererniging, Sedibeng, on Saturday.

The Gauteng Department of Health in South Africa has confirmed that a seven months pregnant woman committed suicide in a hospital bathroom.

A spokesperson for the Gauteng Health Department, Motalatale Modiba, in a statement on Tuesday, September 12, described the suicide incident as unfortunate.

Explaining the events leading up to her death, Modiba said the woman, who was 29 weeks pregnant, was brought to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency unit by emergency medical services personnel on Friday, September 8. She had been escorted by her mother.

“Upon admission, the mother gave a background that the patient was displaying abnormal behavior which the Department cannot disclose due to patient-doctor confidentiality,” Modiba said.

“After diagnosis, she was then admitted at the maternity ward due to her being over seven months pregnant,” he said.

Modiba said the doctor prescribed sedation and restraints which were applied.

“The patient was later nursed in a side ward due to her condition being triggered by crying babies,” he said.

Modiba said during the early hours of Saturday morning, the nursing staff noticed that the patient was not in her bed.

“Upon looking for her, they made the gruesome discovery and found the patient hanging in the bathroom with her headscarf,” he said.

Modiba said the incident was reported to the SA Police Service (SAPS) and an inquest had been opened.

“The Gauteng Department of Health’s Quality Assurance unit will also conduct an internal investigation, as this case is regarded as a Patient Safety Incident,” he said.

The internal processes are expected to take not more than 60 days to conclude.

Modiba said this was independent of the SAPS investigation.

“The Department has already conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family of the patient and has arranged counselling services for both the family and staff at the Kopanong District Hospital,” he added. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“You all made me a widow at 24 – Mohbad wife mourns him
Next article
Panic as flood takes over estate in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Immigration has cleared 60,000 passport backlogs in four days – FG

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has...

Panic as flood takes over estate in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Gate House, Gold Crescent,...

“You all made me a widow at 24 – Mohbad wife mourns him

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The wife of late singer, Mohbad,...

Police arrest man for killing of two factory workers in Bauchi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Immigration has cleared 60,000 passport backlogs in four days – FG

Nigeria 0
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has...

Panic as flood takes over estate in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Gate House, Gold Crescent,...

“You all made me a widow at 24 – Mohbad wife mourns him

Entertainment 0
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The wife of late singer, Mohbad,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights