Police arrest man for killing of two factory workers in Bauchi

September 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State , Mr Auwal Muhammad has condemned the ruthless and gruesome killing of two innocent and very hardworking citizens.

According to the statement released by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

One Adamu Mohammed, 57, of Taranka village, reported to the police on Aug. 10, “reported at Gamawa Divisional Police Headquarters, that about one month ago, one Kabiru Idi, 36 years, and Bato Ali, 18 years, both of the same address were missing.

The Police Command in Bauchi State has arrested one Ibrahim Umar, suspected of killing Kabiru Idi and Baton Ali.

“One Ibrahim Umar, 40 years, of Dankunkuru village Ungogo LGA, Kano State, who came to the said Taranka village for charcoal business was suspected to have perfected the abduction and disappearance of the aforementioned persons.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were quickly drafted to the scene and eventually arrested the suspect,” Bauchi Police Spokesman said.

The spokesman added that on interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to have killed and buried the two casual workers in a shallow grave on the outskirts of the town.

“The requisite coroner’s form was filled and the bodies were exhumed from the said grave for discreet investigation.

“The bodies were established to be those of the missing persons and were certified dead by a medical practitioner,” Wakil said.

He said that the corpses were later handed over to relatives of the deceased for burial.

The spokesman added that further investigation revealed that the suspect killed the two men for ritual to make money. (www.naija247news.com).