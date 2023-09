September 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Residents of Gate House, Gold Crescent, LSDPC Bungalow Scheme, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, are currently living in fear after heavy flooding took over their estate on Tuesday, September 12. The flood was induced by the downpour.(www.naija247news.com).