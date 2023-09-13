Menu
Nigeria Police Force

NSCDC Arrests 10 Suspected Oil Thieves, Impounds Over 28,000 Litres Of Diesel

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command has arrested 10 suspects for alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products.

The Command also impounded nine vehicles laden with illegally refined petroleum products concealed in cellophane bags and seized 28,225 litres of illegally refined AGO popularly known as diesel.

The ten suspects include a second time offender, Chinedu Michael who was granted bail two months ago after he was arrested for illegal refining of petroleum products by the Corps.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, State Commandant, Basil Igwebueze noted that the suspects were apprehended in various locations across the state by the Anti-vandal Unit in collaboration with the 6 Division, Nigeria Army.
Commandant Igwebueze said the suspects would be charged to court while the products and vehicles would be forfeited and proceeds remitted to the the federal government.

He reiterated that the Command will not relent in the Corps’ mandate of safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure and called for the review of laws against crude oil theft to make it more stringent.

Rema Beats Burna, Davido, Wizkid To Win Best Afrobeats In MTV VMA 2023
