Nigeria’s Local Bureaux de Changer Plan Mergers to Boost Access to Dollars

Nigeria’s association of money changers wants to coax its members into mergers to bolster their capacity to handle money sent from citizens living abroad and channel dollars to shops and small businesses.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria is asking the central bank to approve a change that would increase the minimum capital requirement for dealers to do business to 350 million naira ($454,888) from 35 million naira now, according to a document provided by Aminu Gwadabe, the group’s president.

The move is a response to moves by Nigeria in June to end its system of multiple exchange rates and allow the currency to weaken by 40%. The devaluation has meant money changers need more local currency to buy dollars, adding to pressure on them to combine their operations.

Foreign exchange bureaux are licensed by the central bank to buy and sell foreign currency to small businesses and personal travelers. They’ve struggled to stay operating since a move by the regulator in 2021 to stop selling them dollars on the grounds that the US currency was finding its way onto the black market.

The June currency reforms have yet to fully achieve their aim of attracting foreign investors back to the market, causing rates to fluctuate. The naira traded at 742.10 to the dollar at the official market on Tuesday compared to 773.50 at close on the previous day, according to Lagos-based FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, which oversees the trading.