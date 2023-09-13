Menu
Nigerian Tonye Solomon breaks Guinness World Records

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 13, 2023.

Nigerian Tonye Solomon has set a Guinness World Records by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head.

Solomon achieved the feat last month, Guinness World Records announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Solomon actually set the record on 10 August in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State. It took GWR more than a month to officially acknowledge the feat.

According to GWR, Tonye had walked 60 km (37 mi) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State.

Many Nigerians doubted the authenticity of his story.

“So, to prove them wrong, Tonye decided to demonstrate his skills by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

He successfully achieved the dizzying feat last month, GWR said.

Solomon said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things.”

