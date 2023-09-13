Naira appreciates by 4.06% at the Investors and Exporters Window

September 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria naira appreciated against the dollar as it exchanged at N742.10 at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday 12 of September.

The local currency gained by 4.06 per cent compared to the N773.50 it exchanged for against the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N761.24 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N807.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N742.10.

The naira sold for as low as N738 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 42.26 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).