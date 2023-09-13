Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates by 4.06% at the Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria naira appreciated against the dollar as it exchanged at N742.10 at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday 12 of September.

The local currency gained by 4.06 per cent compared to the N773.50 it exchanged for against the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N761.24 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N807.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N742.10.

The naira sold for as low as N738 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 42.26 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UAE Yet to Confirm Visa Ban Lift As It Releases Statement On Meeting With Tinubu
Next article
Tinubu Should Admit Electoral Process is Flawed – Osinbajo’s Aide, Laolu Akande
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrest man for killing of two factory workers in Bauchi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi...

Dangote steps up efforts to mitigate Green House Gas emission

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group in...

Tribunal judgement declaring Lalong winner strange – PDP

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 13,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau State...

Tinubu Should Admit Electoral Process is Flawed – Osinbajo’s Aide, Laolu Akande

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 13,2023. A former senior special adviser to ex-Vice President...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrest man for killing of two factory workers in Bauchi

CrimeWatch 0
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi...

Dangote steps up efforts to mitigate Green House Gas emission

Companies & Markets 0
September 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group in...

Tribunal judgement declaring Lalong winner strange – PDP

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 13,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau State...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights