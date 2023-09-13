MTN Nigeria acquires additional 2.6GHz spectrum

September 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced that the Nigerian Communications Commission has approved the transfer and assignment of the 10MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 2.6GHz spectrum band from OpenSkys Service Limited to MTN Nigeria.

The effective date for the licence is September 7, 2023, and that it is due for renewal in 16 April 2033. The additional spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to enhance network capacity and improve customer experience.

Commenting on the acquisition, the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola stated thus:

“The acquisition of an additional 10MHz FDD in the 2.6GHz spectrum band is an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.

This spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to roll out our network capacity more efficiently and enhance our sustainability priorities. Not only will it help to support the growing demand for data in the country, but will improve the overall internet experience in line with our commitment to delivering quality service to our customers. Importantly, this also aligns with our ongoing support of the Federal Government’s plan to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria”.(www.naija247news.com).