Nigeria Metro News

Motor Boy Falls to his Death From Moving Truck In Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet-to-be identified assistant driver popularly known as motor boy, has been killed in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the death of the motorboy who fell from the top of a moving truck on Otedola bridge in the Berger bus stop area of the state.

The deceased was said to be attached to the truck conveying bags of wheat to an undisclosed destination.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, in a statement said the truck conveying the wheat overturned due to Tuesday’s heavy downpour.

Taofiq said the fatal accident caused severe traffic congestion around the Berger area forcing other road users travelling along the 7Up-Berger section struggling to access the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the truck driver could no longer control the truck after noticing a brake failure while driving on top speed under the heavy rain.

“The body of the deceased motor boy was recovered under the Otedola bridge and immediately handed over to Lagos Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) by Lastma officials.(www.naija247news.com).





Verified by MonsterInsights