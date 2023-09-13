Menu
Nigeria

Immigration has cleared 60,000 passport backlogs in four days – FG

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cleared a passport backlog of almost 60,000 within four working days.

Ojo disclosed this on Tuesday, September 12, when he received the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu on a courtesy call.

He said;

“When we came on board, the passport crisis was an embarrassment. And, we said: it cannot continue.

“As of this morning, I can tell you that about 60,000 passport backlogs have been cleared, especially 59,906. On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, when I gave the 2-week ultimatum, we had over 200,000 backlogs. We have recorded progress, and I maintain my word that those backlogs must be cleared.”(www.naija247news.com).

Panic as flood takes over estate in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

