“I am sound, spirit, soul and body – Buchi Reacts To Death Rumour

September 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gospel Singer, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, has urged the public to disregard rumour making the rounds in the social media that he has passed on.

Buchi, the global acclaimed gospel singer, refuted the rumour in a telephone interview with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to him, there is no truth in this as I am sound, spirit, soul and body.

“It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many to all manner of mischief. Thank you all for your care and concern,” Buchi said.

The report of the purported death of the award winning gospel minister went viral on Wednesday on the social media.

Buchi is a renowned Nigerian song-writer, author, poet spoken word and reggae gospel artist loved by millions around the world.(www.naija247news.com).