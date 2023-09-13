Former Kogi Deputy Governor Awoniyi Dumps PDP For APC

Former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state. Awoniyi, who praised Governor Yahaya Bello’s leadership, was welcomed into the APC at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja. He served as deputy governor from 2011 to 2015 during Captain Idris Wada’s administration.

Awoniyi acknowledged the challenges of Kogi State politics and commended Governor Bello for his exceptional leadership and unity-building skills, citing these as reasons for his decision to join the APC and support the incoming administration.

Governor Bello, in turn, welcomed Awoniyi as a significant addition to the party, emphasizing that it reflects the people’s satisfaction with his leadership. The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, praised Awoniyi’s decision and highlighted the increasing defections to the APC in Kogi State under Governor Bello’s leadership, attributing it to the governor’s achievements and unifying efforts. Ganduje assured new APC members equal opportunities within the party.