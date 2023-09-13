Menu
Dangote steps up efforts to mitigate Green House Gas emission

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 13, 2023.

The pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group in line with global best practice, has deployed cutting-edge technology and other measures to mitigate emission of Green House Gas (GHG), and its impacts, in all its subsidiaries.

The Company’s Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina in a statement said: “to mitigate gaseous emissions from our production process, our new plants are designed to be resource and energy efficient.”

Chiejina said the Group, as part of its contribution to the campaign for reduction of GHG, has embarked on enlightenment to sensitize workers and host communities on the impact of climate change and environmental sustainability.

He added that the Dangote Group has invested much in modern equipment such as analyzers, opacimeters, and other continuous emissions monitoring systems used to measure greenhouse gas emissions in real time.

Mr. Chiejina pointed out that the company’s climate goals extend beyond just reduction of emissions but also to protecting and regenerating the environment, through land reclamation and tree planting.

Only recently, the company organized a workshop for journalists in the North-Central and South-West geo-political zones in the country to sensitize them on the imperatives of reporting climate change and the environment.

Plant Director, DCP Obajana J.V Gungune told newsmen that the company has put in place state-of-the-art facilities to mitigate climate change concerns.

“We need the environment more than it needs us. Hence the need to sustain the  environment,” he said.

Head, Suitability, Dangote Cement Plc, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba told newsmen at Obajana that that the company has fully engrained environmental sustainability and Climate Change concerns in all its operations.

The statement quoted the Head of Sustainability, Dangote Cement Plc Obajana Plant, Dr. Eseosa Ighile, as saying that several innovative strategies have been introduced to cut emission of Green House Gas (GHG).(www.naija247news.com).

