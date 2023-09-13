Menu
Law and Order

Businessman docked for allegedly defrauding ‘Ponmo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 13, 2023 .

A 31-year-old man, Abdulbashibi Jibril,  on Wednesday appeared before  an Upper Area Court at Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a cow skin (Ponmo) buyer.

The prosecutor, SP Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Mrs Hasira Hamisu reported the alleged fraud  at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 30.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant deceived the complainant into paying N150,000 to him sometime in June.

“The complainant paid the said sum to the defendant to supply her  “Pomo” but the defendant fraudulently converted the money to his personal use,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of  N300,000  with one surety who must reside within  the court’s jurisdiction.

Wakili added  that the surety must produce a means of identification and his  Bank Verification Number (BVN).(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

