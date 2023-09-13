Arms dealer and robber arrested,four kidnapped victims rescued in Delta

September 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command rescued four kidnapped victims in Okpe Local Government Area of the state and arrested a suspected arms dealer and a robber.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement Wednesday, September 13, 2023, said kidnappers abducted the four victims along the Abraka-Eku expressway and demanded N10m.

“On 12/9/2023 at about 1600hrs, acting on information of the kidnap incident reported at Orerokpe Division on 11/9/2023, at about 0400hrs of four persons (names withheld) all residents of Orerokpe while on transit along Abraka-Eku expressway by Orerokpe Bridge, Okpe LGA and that the kidnappers were demanding Ten Million Naira {#10,000,000.00} ransom,” the statement read.

“The DPO Orerokpe Division CSP Paul Oboware in a swift response led a team of Policemen, with the active support of troops of the Nigerian Army, and members of Oreorokpe community vigilantes, trailed the kidnappers into the adjoining bushes using technically generated intelligence.

“They combed the bushes relentlessly putting pressure on the kidnappers who on sighting the rescue team hastily abandoned the victims and took to their heels. Consequently, all the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital where they were treated, discharged, and have since been reunited with their families. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing,”

The PPRO said the suspected arms dealer, Sunday Yerakpo, was arrested with four new locally made cut-to-size guns during a stop and search operation along Sapele Aghalokpe Road.

“In line with the mandate of the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass PSC, to fight crime and curb the prevalent excesses of criminals in the State, the DPO Orerokpe division deployed Crack squad of the Division to embark on a proactive and crime preventing policing within his area of responsibility,”

“This Crack Team in a combined effort with the Aragba vigilantes, initiated an intensive stop and search operation at Aragba Junction along Sapele Aghalokpe Road Okpe LGA, where they accosted one Sunday Yerakpo in possession of four new locally-made cut-to-size guns

“The 35-year-old male suspect who hails from Orhuwhorun in Odu LGA, had concealed the four new locally fabricated cut-to-size guns under the seat of his red QLINK Motorcycle (REG NO JRT178VH)

“The suspect was immediately arrested and preliminary investigation revealed that he deals in gun running and that one of his accomplices known as Ose Ogboyen ‘m’ sent him to deliver the arms to a client popularly known as “Saputu”. Efforts to arrest the said Ose Ogboyen and Saputu are ongoing,”

A suspected armed robber, Prince Diegbegha, was arrested with one Makarov pistol in Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

During interrogation, he confessed to have bought the gun for N200, 000 from one Oshimili in 2018.

“On 09/09/2023 at about 1630hrs operatives of Ogulagha Police post under Burutu LGA, led by the district officer (DO) in collaboration with local members of the Nigeria hunters in the community, forest security service, acting on credible information stormed No. 8 Palace road ogulagha where one prince Diegbegha ‘m’ aged 25yrs, a native of Ogulagha community was apprehended

“When a search was conducted at his residence, one Makarov pistol with an empty magazine was recovered. During interrogation, the suspect stated that he bought the gun for Two Hundred Thousand Naira (200,000) from one Oshimili (now late) in the year 2018 at Ozoro. The suspect and Exhibit are in custody and investigation is ongoing

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass assures the public that his pledge to preserve the peace in the state remains his utmost priority and that credible information that will aid in crime fighting can be passed to the command through the Police Public Relation Office, the Area Commanders, and DPOs while assuring that their identities will be treated with utmost confidentiality.” (www.naija247news.com).