“Zenith Bank Reports Impressive First-Half Profit Surge Due to 30% Naira Devaluation”

Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s largest lender in terms of market value, has announced a remarkable increase in its first-half profit, more than doubling its earnings. This surge in profit can be attributed to Nigeria’s currency devaluation, which significantly boosted the bank’s income.

In June, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, implemented a 40% devaluation of its currency against the US dollar as part of economic reforms aimed at attracting foreign investments to stimulate the struggling economy. While this move positively impacted banks holding overseas assets, it has presented challenges for manufacturers with foreign-currency loans, who are now facing losses due to the conversion of a weaker naira for dollar interest payments.

Zenith Bank, headquartered in Lagos, reported 355.6 billion naira ($471.6 million) in foreign-exchange gains during the first six months of the year, leading to a substantial increase in profit from 111.3 billion naira to 291.6 billion naira, as outlined in a regulatory filing. These gains resulted from the “revaluation of foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities held in the non-trading books.”

This positive financial performance mirrors that of its peer, Guaranty Trust Holding Co., which also reported nearly tripling its income, primarily due to a $468 million gain resulting from the revaluation of its overseas assets.

Zenith Bank took proactive measures to address the challenging lending environment for manufacturers by increasing provisions nearly eightfold, amounting to 207.9 billion naira during the first half of the year.

In the stock market, Zenith Bank has demonstrated strong performance, with its shares increasing by 45% year-to-date. This surge has propelled the bank’s market value past that of its rival, Guaranty Trust, whose shares have also seen substantial gains, rising by 57% over the same period.

The bank’s robust financial results reflect the impact of Nigeria’s currency devaluation on the banking sector, highlighting the opportunities and challenges that have emerged for financial institutions and the broader economy.