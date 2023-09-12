Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Zenith Bank declares 50 kobo as interim dividend, grows PAT by 161.85% in HY 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Zenith Bank Plc has declared an interim dividend of 50 kobo to its shareholders for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The financial giant reported the Gross Earnings of N967.261 billion for the 6 months period, up by 138.97% from N404.763 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 161.85% to N291.731 billion from N111.413 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Zenith Bank stands at N9.29.

At the share price of N34.8, the P/E ratio of Zenith Bank stands at 3.75x with earnings yield of 26.7%.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend is 22nd September 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 25th of September 11, 2023.

Payment date is on 29th of September 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Stock market declines by 1.24%
Next article
Two Principals Suspended by Kano Govt for absenteeism and negligence
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police begins investigation over tailoring apprentice beaten to death in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Hakeem Mujib, a 22- year-old tailoring...

Two Principals Suspended by Kano Govt for absenteeism and negligence

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Alhaji Umar Haruna, the Kano State...

Nigeria Stock market declines by 1.24%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Trading activities on the floor of...

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police begins investigation over tailoring apprentice beaten to death in Lagos

Security News 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Hakeem Mujib, a 22- year-old tailoring...

Two Principals Suspended by Kano Govt for absenteeism and negligence

Education 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Alhaji Umar Haruna, the Kano State...

Nigeria Stock market declines by 1.24%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Trading activities on the floor of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights