Zenith Bank declares 50 kobo as interim dividend, grows PAT by 161.85% in HY 2023

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Zenith Bank Plc has declared an interim dividend of 50 kobo to its shareholders for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The financial giant reported the Gross Earnings of N967.261 billion for the 6 months period, up by 138.97% from N404.763 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 161.85% to N291.731 billion from N111.413 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Zenith Bank stands at N9.29.

At the share price of N34.8, the P/E ratio of Zenith Bank stands at 3.75x with earnings yield of 26.7%.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend is 22nd September 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 25th of September 11, 2023.

Payment date is on 29th of September 2023.(www.naija247news.com).