Woman surrenders to police after stabbing boyfriend to death

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A middle-aged woman in Kagio town, Kenya, has reportedly surrendered to the police after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Kirinyaga West sub-county police commander Moses Koskei noted that the suspect, 38, stabbed her partner five times; two times in his left thigh, two times on his right thigh and once on his private parts killing him.

The lady who was working as a barmaid in the area later surrendered at Kagio police station after committing the heinous act.

Koskei said;

“The two have rented the house along Baricho Road in this trading centre and we are told both hail from the Gichugu constituency. She stabbed his boyfriend five times; two times in his left thigh, two times in his right thigh, and the fifth time she stabbed him in his private parts.”

The police boss said the suspect is currently at the station’s cell and police are expecting to interrogate her and find the killer knife used during the crime.(www.naija247news.com).