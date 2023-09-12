Unity Bank Plc Reports Modest 2% Deposit Growth in H1 2022

Unity Bank Plc recently announced a slight 2% growth in its deposits, totaling N333.38 billion during the first half of 2022, compared to N327.42 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year. This information was revealed in an official statement accompanying the bank’s unaudited half-year financial report, which was submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Group Limited.

The increase in deposits signifies incremental progress for the bank, reflecting its dedication to expanding its presence in the retail banking sector. Unity Bank has achieved this by offering a diversified range of banking products tailored to various segments of the retail market.

Other notable figures from the unaudited financial statement include gross income, which increased from N27.4 billion to N27.5 billion, and total assets, which rose from N510.1 billion to N512.1 billion within the review period.

Additionally, the bank’s net loans portfolio saw a significant 31% reduction, decreasing to N198.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to N289.4 billion as of December 31, 2022.

The statement also highlighted that Unity Bank maintains a non-performing loan ratio of below three percent, indicating a healthy loan portfolio, while its liquidity ratio remains strong at over 45 percent.

However, the bank’s profit for the period was impacted by foreign exchange revaluation due to Nigeria’s recent FX liberalization policy, resulting in a decline in its financial position.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, commented on the financial results, acknowledging the challenges posed by the operating environment. She stated, “The significant disruptions which characterized the operating environment had impacted the positions of the bank to the extent that we have constraints in income generation on the back of revaluation of the bank’s net foreign liabilities occasioned by the Naira devaluation during the period. In the light of the prevailing FX revaluation in the financial system, what we have is a market-driven impact which is adjustable, envisaged from the positive economic outcomes of the government policies in the near term.”