Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Unity Bank Plc Reports Modest 2% Deposit Growth in H1 2022

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Unity Bank Plc recently announced a slight 2% growth in its deposits, totaling N333.38 billion during the first half of 2022, compared to N327.42 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year. This information was revealed in an official statement accompanying the bank’s unaudited half-year financial report, which was submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Group Limited.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The increase in deposits signifies incremental progress for the bank, reflecting its dedication to expanding its presence in the retail banking sector. Unity Bank has achieved this by offering a diversified range of banking products tailored to various segments of the retail market.

Other notable figures from the unaudited financial statement include gross income, which increased from N27.4 billion to N27.5 billion, and total assets, which rose from N510.1 billion to N512.1 billion within the review period.

Additionally, the bank’s net loans portfolio saw a significant 31% reduction, decreasing to N198.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to N289.4 billion as of December 31, 2022.

The statement also highlighted that Unity Bank maintains a non-performing loan ratio of below three percent, indicating a healthy loan portfolio, while its liquidity ratio remains strong at over 45 percent.

However, the bank’s profit for the period was impacted by foreign exchange revaluation due to Nigeria’s recent FX liberalization policy, resulting in a decline in its financial position.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, commented on the financial results, acknowledging the challenges posed by the operating environment. She stated, “The significant disruptions which characterized the operating environment had impacted the positions of the bank to the extent that we have constraints in income generation on the back of revaluation of the bank’s net foreign liabilities occasioned by the Naira devaluation during the period. In the light of the prevailing FX revaluation in the financial system, what we have is a market-driven impact which is adjustable, envisaged from the positive economic outcomes of the government policies in the near term.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The Rules of Obeisance
Next article
Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Naija247news, New York -
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Naija247news, New York -
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

Naija247news, New York -
The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola...

The Rules of Obeisance

Naija247news, New York -
When Nigerian President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated his extensive...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Diplomacy 0
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Political parties 0
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

Top Stories 0
The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights