Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

“UNIJOS Students Protest Soaring School Fees, Demand Rollback Amid Economic Hardship”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

University of Jos (UNIJOS) students staged a protest on Tuesday against the increase in school fees and various services provided by the institution. Led by members of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), the students blockaded the institution’s entrance, demanding a rollback of the fee hike.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

They displayed placards with various demands, citing the current economic hardship in the country as a reason for an immediate reversal. The university had raised school fees and charges from N40,000 to N160,000 per academic session.

Longmun Dakon, the SUG president, expressed that the fee hike is unaffordable for students and warned that it may lead to dropouts. During the protest, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, the school’s Dean of Students Affairs, acknowledged the concerns and assured the students that the issue is receiving attention, even though previous engagements had not yielded the desired results.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Minister Alkali Launches Cargo Movement to Ease Apapa Port Congestion via Lagos-Ibadan Rail”
Next article
Immigration Clears 60,000 Passport Backlogs In Four Days – FG
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Immigration Clears 60,000 Passport Backlogs In Four Days – FG

Naija247news, New York -
The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says the Nigeria...

“Minister Alkali Launches Cargo Movement to Ease Apapa Port Congestion via Lagos-Ibadan Rail”

Naija247news, New York -
Create a headline from this article The Minister of...

“Kano Assembly Suspends Gwale Council Chairman Over Misconduct and Illegal Land Sales”

Naija247news, New York -
The Chairman of Gwale Local Government Council, Khalid Ishaq...

BREAKING: Singer MohhBad is Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Sept 12, 2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, also known as Mohbad,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Immigration Clears 60,000 Passport Backlogs In Four Days – FG

Top Stories 0
The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says the Nigeria...

“Minister Alkali Launches Cargo Movement to Ease Apapa Port Congestion via Lagos-Ibadan Rail”

Maritime 0
Create a headline from this article The Minister of...

“Kano Assembly Suspends Gwale Council Chairman Over Misconduct and Illegal Land Sales”

Political parties 0
The Chairman of Gwale Local Government Council, Khalid Ishaq...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights