“UNIJOS Students Protest Soaring School Fees, Demand Rollback Amid Economic Hardship”

University of Jos (UNIJOS) students staged a protest on Tuesday against the increase in school fees and various services provided by the institution. Led by members of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), the students blockaded the institution’s entrance, demanding a rollback of the fee hike.

They displayed placards with various demands, citing the current economic hardship in the country as a reason for an immediate reversal. The university had raised school fees and charges from N40,000 to N160,000 per academic session.

Longmun Dakon, the SUG president, expressed that the fee hike is unaffordable for students and warned that it may lead to dropouts. During the protest, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, the school’s Dean of Students Affairs, acknowledged the concerns and assured the students that the issue is receiving attention, even though previous engagements had not yielded the desired results.