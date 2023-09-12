Menu
UBA announces 50 Kobo dividend, grows profit by 438%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

United Bank for Africa Plc has declared an interim dividend of 50 kobo for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The financial institution achieved Gross Earnings of N981.775 billion for the 6 months period, up by 161.47% from N375.482 billion achieved the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 437.76% to N378.235 billion from N70.335 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of UBA stands at N11.06.

At the share price of N13.8, the P/E ratio of UBA stands at 1.25x with earnings yield of 80.14%.

Qualification date is for the interim dividend is on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The Bank’s Register of Members will be closed on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, the Interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.(www.naija247news.com).

