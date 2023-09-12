Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigeria as Emirates, Etihad airlines resume flight operations

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 12,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

THE United Arab Emirates, UAE, yesterday lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Another landmark agreement at the meeting between the two leaders was the immediate resumption of flight schedules of both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines into and out of Nigeria without any further delay.

Recall that both airlines suspended their operations in the country due to their inability of remit home millions of dollars earned from their operations, courtesy of the forex problems in the country.

The agreement was made known via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read: “As negotiated between the two heads of state, this immediate restoration of flight activity through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today (yesterday) presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“The President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence the standard of relations between the two countries.”

Tinubu made my job easier for ending Nigeria, UAE diplomatic row —Keyamo

Reacting to the development yesterday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said in a post on his X page that Tinubu’s “Midas touch” had made his job easier.

He said: “Special thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT for personally leading our delegation to end this impasse with the UAE.

“All credit goes to him. His Midas touch during the discussion was crucial. He just made my job easier!”(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police begins investigation over tailoring apprentice beaten to death in Lagos
Next article
Expelling Wike from PDP is already a done deal — Atiku’s camp
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tribunal declares Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong winner of Senatorial election

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 12,2023. The Plateau state Election Tribunal Court has declared...

Kano suspends 2 principals for negligence

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 12,2023. KANO—The Kano State government has suspended two principals...

Expelling Wike from PDP is already a done deal — Atiku’s camp

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 12,2023. The Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation of...

Police begins investigation over tailoring apprentice beaten to death in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Hakeem Mujib, a 22- year-old tailoring...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tribunal declares Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong winner of Senatorial election

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 12,2023. The Plateau state Election Tribunal Court has declared...

Kano suspends 2 principals for negligence

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 12,2023. KANO—The Kano State government has suspended two principals...

Expelling Wike from PDP is already a done deal — Atiku’s camp

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 12,2023. The Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights