Nigerianism

The Rules of Obeisance

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

When Nigerian President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated his extensive cabinet of forty-seven ministers, the media largely scrutinized the cabinet’s size, criticizing it as out of touch with the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians. However, amidst this focus on numbers, two noteworthy incidents involving the newly appointed Ministers of Steel Development and Tourism unfolded.

Minister Shuaibu Audu, upon signing the oath of office, chose to prostrate before President Tinubu instead of shaking hands, citing a cultural protocol influenced by his late father’s relationship with the president. Similarly, Minister Lola Ade-John knelt before the president during her oath-taking, reflecting an ethnic tradition of showing respect to older figures, despite being noted that other Yoruba ministers refrained from such gestures.

While culture partly explains these actions, Elias Canetti’s perspective on human postures and power dynamics sheds light on a broader interpretation. These physical postures represent more than cultural norms; they reveal aspects of authority, social context, and relationships between the powerful and those who defer to them.

In Audu’s case, his prostration hints at possible preferential treatment based on fictive kinship with the president, rather than merit. It signifies gratitude for an unearned favor.

Ade-John’s kneeling gesture, on the other hand, defies categorization as supplication or flattery. It demonstrates the complexity of bodily deportments, straddling manners, deference, gratitude, courtesy, civility, and humility. Such gestures, even if seemingly empty, always convey something and can hold multiple meanings in different sociopolitical contexts.

In environments where bureaucracy is limited, and authority remains personalized, such as in Nigeria, individuals often treat high-ranking figures with profound deference, bordering on reverence. This practice is rooted in the perception that these “Big Men” or “Big Women” are above the law, which raises concerns about rule without law and power without accountability.

In essence, these physical postures before authority figures serve as symbols of the broader issues surrounding power dynamics and governance in Nigeria and other African nations, highlighting the need for further examination by scholars and policymakers.

