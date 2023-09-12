Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido,  has offered a personal definition of success, stating it has nothing to do with money.

He noted that money doesn’t equate to success, noting that the latter was basically about the transformation of lives around one’s community.

He said: “Success to me is not money. To me, it’s the organizations and the lives you change around the community. That is success to me.”

In a bid to provide more insight into his point of view, the “Timeless” crooner tried to give life to his imagination with spoken words.

He explained: “I want to be able to sit down when I’m like 40, 50 and maybe just be on my balcony.

“I always envision it in my head and speak it into existence. Just like I told you I was going to blow up.

“So, I’m going to have big estates and I can just see me wearing a nice Versace robe, you know. Maybe my cognac and my cup and me just walking to the balcony and looking down.

“So, when I look down, it’s enguarded with all my wife, friends, kids, the staff. Like just having a party and everybody is successful in their own way. Knowing that all this came from a dream of me just wanting to do music. So, that’s like…. I always have that vision.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland
Next article
Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian girl who received N2 million...

Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland

Naija247news, New York -
Canadian superstar singer, Drake lost $500,000 after he placed...

“I’m The Funniest Comedian On Earth” – Carter Efe Brags

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian skit maker and content creator...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

Entertainment 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian girl who received N2 million...

Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland

Lifestyle News 0
Canadian superstar singer, Drake lost $500,000 after he placed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights