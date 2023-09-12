“Success to me is the lives you change not money”

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, has offered a personal definition of success, stating it has nothing to do with money.

He noted that money doesn’t equate to success, noting that the latter was basically about the transformation of lives around one’s community.

He said: “Success to me is not money. To me, it’s the organizations and the lives you change around the community. That is success to me.”

In a bid to provide more insight into his point of view, the “Timeless” crooner tried to give life to his imagination with spoken words.

He explained: “I want to be able to sit down when I’m like 40, 50 and maybe just be on my balcony.

“I always envision it in my head and speak it into existence. Just like I told you I was going to blow up.

“So, I’m going to have big estates and I can just see me wearing a nice Versace robe, you know. Maybe my cognac and my cup and me just walking to the balcony and looking down.

“So, when I look down, it’s enguarded with all my wife, friends, kids, the staff. Like just having a party and everybody is successful in their own way. Knowing that all this came from a dream of me just wanting to do music. So, that’s like…. I always have that vision.”(www.naija247news.com).