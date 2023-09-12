Menu
“Simon Lalong Confirmed as Plateau South Senatorial District Winner by Tribunal”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, convened in Jos, Plateau State, has affirmed the victory of Simon Lalong, a former governor of the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the rightful winner of the Plateau South senatorial district election.

Justice Mahmoud Tukur, who chaired the three-member panel, stated that the votes garnered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Napoleon Bali, in the February 25 election were considered wasted votes due to his invalid nomination. The unanimous judgment, issued on Monday, emphasized that the PDP lacked a valid structure in the state at the time of the nomination.

Regarding claims of over-voting and non-compliance with electoral laws, the panel concluded that the petitioners were unable to substantiate these allegations.

Additionally, the PDP faced defeat in the Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, where the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Dalyop Chollom, emerged victorious. The tribunal determined that Peter Gyenden of the PDP was not validly nominated, primarily due to the absence of a valid party structure in the state at the time of his nomination.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

