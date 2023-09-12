Menu
Police begins investigation over tailoring apprentice beaten to death in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Hakeem Mujib, a 22- year-old tailoring apprentice,  was over the weekend beaten to death on the Island of Lagos State.

The Lagos State has begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the 22-year-old male tailoring apprentice, identified as Hakeem Mujib.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, disclosed this to the Newsmen  on Monday.

Hundeyin said that the command got information about the incident on Sunday night, but no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

He said that the command was on the trail on those suspected to be responsible for the death, assuring that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation.

There were different accounts of why the young man was allegedly beaten to death by some suspected tailors.

Some said that the apprentice was beaten to death over alleged theft, while others claimed he was killed for being a spy at Obadina area of Lagos Island.

The apprentice was alleged to have gone to a two-storey building on Obadina Stteet, off Obe Street, Lagos Island, to rest with his friend called Kehinde around 2.00 a.m., while returning from an errand on which he was sent by his boss.

According to the account, he was mistakenly taken for a robbery spy and beaten to death by yet to be identified persons before help could come.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

