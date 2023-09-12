Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Police Arraign Thirty Three Suspected Cultists in Anambra

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra State Police Command has so far arraigned thirty three suspected cultists in court for sundry criminal charges in the wake of a new crackdown ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

The suspected cultists who were arraigned in two batches of Nine and Twenty Four were charged with membership of unlawful societies; unlawful possession of firearms; Unlawful possession and use of hard drugs and other psychotropic substances.

Several suspects are still being held in custody and investigation into various murders committed by suspected cultists still ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police has reiterated his stand that there will be no sacred cow in the new offensive against cultists. He said the Command will never compromise the ongoing investigation and any one indicted by evidence will be brought to book no matter how highly placed.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer,

Anambra State Police Command, Awka.

10th September, 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘Nobody is above the law,’ Gov Abiodun tells Gbenga Daniel after demolition of property
Next article
Fernandes shines as Portugal lash Luxembourg in record 9-0 win
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian girl who received N2 million...

“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, ...

Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland

Naija247news, New York -
Canadian superstar singer, Drake lost $500,000 after he placed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

Entertainment 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian girl who received N2 million...

“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –

Entertainment 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, ...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights