Law and Order

Police arraign 3 men for allegedly belonging to secret cult, assault

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Badagry (Lagos), Sept.12, 2023.

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned three men before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly belonging to secret cult and assault

The defendants- Abogun Azeez, 26; Augustine Ayasse, 20 and Azzez Muritala, 23; whose addresses are unknown, are facing a three-count charge of belonging to unlawful society, assault and felony.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 28, at about 1.30 a.m. at Vespa Market, Ijanikin, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendants allegedly belonged to unlawfully society known as Eiye Confraternity.

“The defendants allegedly assaulted Wale Lamidi and Akomologbon Aruna, the complainants, by inflicting cutlass injuries on their fingers and faces and caused them bodily harm.

“The defendants unlawfully armed themselves with cutlass and nail stick with intent to commit felony.

“They were arrested by the people and handed over to Police for prosecution,” he said.

The offences, he said, contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a community leader with a landed property while other should be a blood relation and must present evidence of sustainable means of livelihood.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Oct.12, for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

