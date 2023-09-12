Menu
Pastor arrested for N1.6m visa scam in Ondo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 12,2023.

The Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 39-year-old Pastor, Micheal Ogundepo, over an alleged visa scam.

Ogundepo was accused of defrauding one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi of the sum of N1.6 million. He allegedly seized Miss Ajetomobi’s passport and converted her money for personal use thereby denying her the opportunity to apply for another visa.

A spokesman for the NSCDC in the state, Daniel Aidamenbor said;

Micheal Ogundepo, aged 39, pastor of No 15 Ewu Agbo Street, Ikorodu Lagos was arrested for scamming Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi of No 110 Osi Igoba Akure, under the pretence of helping her to obtain Visa, to the tune of one million, six hundred and seventy thousand naira only (#1,670,000).

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“The suspect was arrested, when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a visa job, without him knowing it was a bait.”

An investigation by the corps revealed that the suspect had duped several other unsuspecting clients.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

