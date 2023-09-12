Obanikoro, Banky W react as tribunal reportedly nullifies LP candidate Thaddeus Atta’s victory; orders rerun in 90 days

Sept 12,2023.

The Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has reportedly annulled the February 25, 2023 election of Labour Party (LP) Lawmaker, Thaddeus Attah as the Representative of the Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

The court reportedly ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days and withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah and conduct elections in areas where the election wasn’t held on February 25.

Reacting to the news via his Instagram page, the APC candidate in the election, Ibrahim Obanikoro, wrote on his story;

The Feb 25 election has just been rightly declared inconclusive and supplementary elections have been ordered by the court. INEC has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate and conduct elections in areas where it didn’t hold on Election Day.”

Singer and PDP candidate in the same election, Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W, also left a post on his page suggesting that it is still possible for him to be elected into office.

Meanwhile Thaddeus Atta is yet to react to this development.

At the February 25 election, Attah won with 24,075 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party’s Banky W came second with 18,666 votes. Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared third with 16,901 votes.(www.naija247news.com)