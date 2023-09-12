Menu
Political parties

“Nyesom Wike Reassures Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s Commitment to Fulfilling Campaign Promises”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), delivered a message of assurance to Nigerians, emphasizing President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to fulfilling his campaign pledges and empathizing with the people’s concerns. He made these remarks during the official commencement of road rehabilitation in the Garki area of Abuja on Monday.

Wike, addressing the gathering, stated, “The FCT minister of state and I are here to assure you that his [Tinubu’s] Renewed Hope agenda is in action, and to inform you that the FCT is making progress. Mr. President’s agenda is not just about words but actions. That’s why we are launching several road projects in this area.”

He continued, “This is just the first phase, and in the coming weeks, we will move on to the second phase. We are starting with infrastructure, focusing on roads. President Tinubu has made numerous promises, and we are systematically delivering on them. I want to assure you that if I didn’t believe in this plan, I wouldn’t be a part of it. President Tinubu genuinely cares about the well-being of Nigerians; he feels their pain.”

While lamenting the state of infrastructure in the capital city, Wike pledged his administration’s commitment to improving conditions in the FCT. He encouraged residents to support the government and exercise patience as the road projects progress.

However, Wike issued a stern warning to the contractors responsible for the projects. He stated, “There will be no room for cost variations. It’s not acceptable. A project initially priced at N1 should not suddenly become N15 within a week. We won’t allow it. There will be no variations in this project. We have the funds to pay you, and we will. Contractors must adhere to the agreed-upon timelines.”

