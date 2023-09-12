‘Nobody is above the law,’ Gov Abiodun tells Gbenga Daniel after demolition of property

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, issued a stern warning against violations of the state’s building codes, emphasizing that the government will not tolerate such breaches. This declaration came after government officials partially demolished a five-storey building plaza in Ijebu Ode, allegedly owned by Olufunke Daniel, the wife of former governor OGD.

OGD criticized the demolition as an act of executive recklessness, lawlessness, and irresponsibility. In response, Governor Abiodun, during an inspection of the 8-kilometer Mowe-Ofada Road, reaffirmed that the demolition was carried out in accordance with state laws. He denied any political motivation behind the exercise and stressed that the law applies to everyone equally.

He stated, “In Ogun State and in Nigeria, nobody is above the law.” The Governor clarified that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development enforces building regulations to ensure safe construction. He cited past incidents of building collapses in the state and neighboring Lagos as reasons for enforcing these regulations.

Governor Abiodun also addressed the property in question, DATKEM, explaining that the focus was on enforcing building codes rather than identifying the owner. He detailed the series of notices sent to DATKEM for contraventions and emphasized the importance of adhering to regulations for the safety of all citizens.

Regarding accusations of vindictiveness, Governor Abiodun highlighted his intervention in another property belonging to DATKEM’s alleged owner, where he facilitated the completion of a long-sealed hotel project. He reiterated his commitment to upholding the law and warned against unlawful construction, urging all residents to comply with building regulations to avoid legal consequences.