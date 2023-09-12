Menu
No More Sit-At-Home In All South-Eastern States, Says Army Chief

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday, said the sit-at-home order in the South-East has ended.
He stated this in Abuja during the COAS combined second and third quarter-conference.
According to him, the menace ended due to the heightened efforts of troops in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

“We have equally heightened our efforts in containing criminalities perpetrated in the South East Region by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

Through Operation Udoka, our troops have, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, put an end to the infamous sit-at-home order that has almost crippled socio-economic activities in the Region,” Lagbaja said.

“Law-abiding citizens of the region now go about their businesses and everyday life. Similarly, our joint efforts with various government agencies have quelled attempts by criminals to disrupt economic activities in the South West region.”

On insurgency, the army chief said the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorists have been curtailed, adding that residents of the troubled states had commenced commercial activities in the states.
He also said the Nigerian Army has established Special Forces units to tackle insecurity across the country.

Lagbaja also pledged that under his watch, the welfare of troops and their families would be given priority.

“To this end, troops’ welfare and that of their families will remain predominant in all our efforts. I intend to consolidate all existing welfare arrangements to enhance the well-being of our troops and their families as this will keep them focused on their tasks.
“In addition to providing befitting living quarters for our personnel, we shall ensure the newly introduced ‘Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme’ designed to provide affordable and high-quality post-service homes for our soldiers,” Lagbaja said.
The sit-at-home order was initially to demand the release of pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from prison.
But the move, which in recent times assumed deadly dimensions, has gravely affected the region’s economy and resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

