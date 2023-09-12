Menu
“Nigeria’s N21 Trillion Housing Deficit Revealed by VP Shettima at Sokoto Housing Estate Groundbreaking”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Nigeria is facing a significant housing deficit that requires an estimated N21 trillion to address, as revealed by Vice President Kashim Shettima during the groundbreaking ceremony of a 500-unit housing estate initiated by the Sokoto State government.

In a statement released by Olusola Abiola, the Director in the Office of the Vice President, Senator Shettima highlighted that Nigeria currently grapples with a housing shortage of 28 million homes. Despite this challenge, he lauded the efforts of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State in addressing the housing needs of his constituents.

The housing project is situated in the Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State and carries a price tag of N7.3 billion for the state government. Governor Aliyu has outlined that this housing estate is primarily intended for civil servants, and upon completion, the units will be offered for sale to them on an owner-occupier basis.

