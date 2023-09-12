Nigeria Stock market declines by 1.24%

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday , closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 1.24% to close at 67,296.18 points from the previous close of 68,143.34 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.24% to close at N36.832 trillion from the previous close of N37.295 trillion, thereby shedding N463 billion.

An aggregate of 520 million units of shares were traded in 9,914 deals, valued at about N8.3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 16 equities emerged as gainers against 43 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Northern Nigerian Flourmills led other gainers with 9.96% growth to close at N13.25 from the previous close of 12.05.

OANDO, CWG and NPF Micro finance Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.74%0, 9.00% and 8.20% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETRANZACT, NASCON and Secured electronic Technology led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N9.00, N52.20 and N0.27 respectively.

Dangote Sugar, LEARNAFRICA and ABC Transport among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.98%, 9.86% and 9.73% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 52.7 million units of its shares in 521 deals, valued at N331.5 million.

UBA traded about 73.9 million units of its shares in 905 deals, valued at N1 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 57.7 million units of its shares in 846 deals, valued at N957 million.(www.naija247news.com).