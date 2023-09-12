Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Nigeria postal service revenue drops to N3.01bn in 2022

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The total revenue generated from postal activities in 2022 dropped from N3.63 billion in 2021 to N3.01 billion in 2022, indicating a decline of about 17.05 per cent.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated in its Postal Service Data for 2022 released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report said the total number of Post Offices and Postal Agencies declined by 19.43 per cent from 2,794 recorded in 2021 to 2,251 in 2022.

It stated that the total number of boxes installed in 2022 was 836,731, indicating a decline of 0.08 per cent from 837,428 recorded in 2021.

The report said the total number of PMBs available in 2022 was 20,775, indicating a decline of 8.44 per cent from 22,689 recorded in 2021.

The NBS said the total number of postal articles handled in 2022 increased by 102.05 per cent from 17.7 million recorded in 2021 to 35.7 million in 2022.

“Domestic mail handled was 15,669,072, while mail dispatched abroad was 543,893 and mail received from abroad and delivered in Nigeria was 19,463,153.”

The report indicated that Lagos State had the highest number of boxes installed in 2022 with 143,416, while Jigawa recorded the least with 1,800.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Woman surrenders to police after stabbing boyfriend to death
Next article
Benue Link: 18 passengers released,10 still in captivity – Commissioner
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Central Banks Set for Higher-for-Longer Era to Fight Inflation

News Wire -
The global economy is moving toward a sustained period...

UBA Records Significant Growth in Revenue, Profit and Key Metrics with a PBT of N404bn

Naija247news, New York -
… ………………..Further Demonstrates Pan-African and Global Growth Declares Interim Dividend...

Benue Link: 18 passengers released,10 still in captivity – Commissioner

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ten out of the twenty eight...

Woman surrenders to police after stabbing boyfriend to death

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A middle-aged woman in Kagio town,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Central Banks Set for Higher-for-Longer Era to Fight Inflation

News Analysis 0
The global economy is moving toward a sustained period...

UBA Records Significant Growth in Revenue, Profit and Key Metrics with a PBT of N404bn

Banks & Finance 0
… ………………..Further Demonstrates Pan-African and Global Growth Declares Interim Dividend...

Benue Link: 18 passengers released,10 still in captivity – Commissioner

Security News 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ten out of the twenty eight...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights