Diplomacy

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent seat in the Group of 20 (G-20), seizing the opportunity following the African Union’s admission to the global bloc during a recent summit. With South Africa being the sole African member in the G-20, Nigeria argues that, as the largest African economy with increasing geopolitical influence, it deserves a place at the table.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, addressing world leaders in New Delhi, expressed the country’s readiness and willingness to become a significant player within the G-20. He emphasized that Nigeria’s inclusion is crucial for the group to be truly comprehensive, stating, “Nigeria is poised, able, and willing to be a major player in this family of the G-20 and in shaping a new world, without whom, the family will remain incomplete.”

Nigeria, along with Egypt and Mauritius, was among the nine “guest” countries invited by India to the meeting. With a population of 200 million people, Nigeria believes it can play a substantial role within the G-20 and aims to contribute to shaping a more equitable global landscape. President Tinubu, who assumed office in May, has outlined ambitious plans to double the annual growth rate to 6% and has initiated economic policy reforms to achieve this goal.

Tinubu's 'Let The Poor Breathe' Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair
