Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira lost against the American Dollar as it exchanged at N773.50 at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday 11 of September.

The Domestic currency depreciated by 7.08 per cent against the N736.62 it exchanged for the dollar on Sept. 8.

The open indicative rate closed at N771.49 to the Dollar on Monday.

A spot exchange rate of N804.15 to the Dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N773.50.

The naira sold for as low as N722.39 to the Dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 37.86 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday. (www.naija247news.com).