Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira lost against the American Dollar as it exchanged at N773.50 at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday 11 of September.

The Domestic currency depreciated by 7.08 per cent against the N736.62 it exchanged for the dollar on Sept. 8.

The open indicative rate closed at N771.49 to the Dollar on Monday.

A spot exchange rate of N804.15 to the Dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N773.50.

The naira sold for as low as N722.39 to the Dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 37.86 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million
Next article
Nigeria Stock market declines by 1.24%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police begins investigation over tailoring apprentice beaten to death in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Hakeem Mujib, a 22- year-old tailoring...

Two Principals Suspended by Kano Govt for absenteeism and negligence

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Alhaji Umar Haruna, the Kano State...

Zenith Bank declares 50 kobo as interim dividend, grows PAT by 161.85% in HY 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc has declared an...

Nigeria Stock market declines by 1.24%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Trading activities on the floor of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police begins investigation over tailoring apprentice beaten to death in Lagos

Security News 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Hakeem Mujib, a 22- year-old tailoring...

Two Principals Suspended by Kano Govt for absenteeism and negligence

Education 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Alhaji Umar Haruna, the Kano State...

Zenith Bank declares 50 kobo as interim dividend, grows PAT by 161.85% in HY 2023

Companies & Markets 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc has declared an...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights