“Minister Alkali Launches Cargo Movement to Ease Apapa Port Congestion via Lagos-Ibadan Rail”

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, marked a significant milestone during his inaugural visit to the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor. This momentous occasion saw the commencement of cargo movement along this vital route.

Minister Alkali initiated his tour at the Ebute Meta station, then proceeded to Apapa for the official launch. From there, he embarked on a journey to Ibadan utilizing the 157 km rail corridor. The inaugural freight movement featured the loading of three coaches comprising 30 wagons.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced its intention to begin with a daily operation of three coaches. The Managing Director of NRC emphasized the corporation’s capacity to increase this number in the future.

This initiative holds the promise of alleviating congestion at the Apapa port, where a substantial portion of Nigeria’s exports (92.28%) and imports (60.77%) passed through during the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22).