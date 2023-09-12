Many feared dead as another boat capsizes in Adamawa

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck as many passengers are feared dead after a boat capsized in Gurin, a suburb of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

The victims, mostly women and children, were returning from farms and a naming ceremony when the wooden boat sank on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The development comes 48 hours after eight people died in a boat mishap in Rugange, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Mohammed Suleiman, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred in the afternoon and that rescue efforts were ongoing.

The member representing Fufore/Gurin constituency at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Umar Bobbo Ismail, also confirmed the tragic incident.

Mahmud, a local diver who was among the rescuers, said that the incident could have been prevented if the passengers had used life jackets and applied other necessary safety measures.

He also called on the government and relevant authorities to ensure regular maintenance of waterways and provision of safety equipment such as life jackets to prevent future mishaps.

The resurgence of boat mishap has raised concerns about the safety of water transportation, particularly during the rainy season. (www.naija247news.com).